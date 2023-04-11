Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler never lacks for confidence, and that hasn’t changed as he and his Heat teammates prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament Tuesday night in Miami.

In fact, Butler sounds so confident, it appears he called his shot by saying the Heat will beat the Hawks, which will set up a playoff rematch with the Boston Celtics in the first round.

“I’m gonna do whatever it takes for my team to win — night in and night out, and honestly, I couldn’t care less what anybody writes, if I’m a good basketball player or a bad basketball player,” Butler said Monday (via The Athletic). “So as I take on tomorrow’s matchup, and we get that dub, we’ll worry about what goes on down the line. But I think I’m gonna be a decent basketball player at the end of the day.”

The part where Jimmy Butler said “And we get that dub” is what stands out here. That statement is as close to a guarantee as someone can get without actually saying the word.

Butler is probably with the right team to be confident in. Miami was a game away from making it to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons in 2022, but lost to the Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Maybe he didn’t mean to gloss over Atlanta with his comments, but if one was to think Butler is already looking forward to a rematch with Boston, it’s probably not out of bounds.

What’s great about sports is we all get to find out if Butler delivers on calling his shot in short order.