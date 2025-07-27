The New York Yankees have already had a busy weekend as it pertains to the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and one insider recently reported that the team’s most coveted prospect might not be untouchable.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, executives feel that general manager Brian Cashman may be willing to include outfielder Spencer Jones in a potential trade.

“The New York Yankees are open to trading prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones, rival GMs say,” Nightengale wrote.

The development comes following two recent trades. New York traded minor league pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz in exchange for former Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. Shortly thereafter, the Yankees also acquired infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals for right-hander Clayton Beeter and outfielder Browm Martinez.

The Yankees have been attempting to make changes and avoid a complete collapse. Despite a strong start to the season, they have gone 14-23 since June 13, and are now 6.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

New York has been connected to multiple bullpen arms ahead of the deadline. The team currently is 23rd in terms of bullpen ERA, and could benefit from one or two high-leverage arms.

Including Jones in such a deal could sway a rival executive. The 24-year-old has hit 29 total home runs and earned a 1.117 OPS during his 2025 season between both Double-A and Triple-A.

“I've never seen anything like it before,” Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan told ESPN. “I've never seen a player this talented before in my life.”

Jones’ status as an outfielder also complicates a potential promotion, and could partially explain why the front office might be willing to include him in a deal.

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez form the main outfield contingent for the Yankees, Additionally, Giancarlo Stanton serves as the club’s primary designated hitter. It would be a challenge for manager Aaron Boone to find playing time for Jones, especially if Judge is able to return from his flexor strain quickly.

“It's a lot of fun this time of year, just for baseball fans in general, right?” Jones told ESPN. “I have friends all over the country that are wanting me to go and play for their team. But my heart's here with this organization. I've been having a lot of fun being a Yankee so far in my career. And you take everything with a grain of salt. It's part of it, part of the season and I'm excited to see how things go moving forward.”

New York will likely make more moves before next week’s deadline, and Jones could be a name to watch carefully.