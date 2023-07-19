Jimmy Butler has been spending a significant part of his offseason in China on a promotional tour. Naturally, the Miami Heat superstar has been met by crowds wherever he goes. On Wednesday, however, the six-time All-Star felt the full wrath of the Chinese supporters after Butler got a shoe thrown at him. The 33-year-old did not know what hit him — both literally and figuratively.

Butler was happily signing autographs when suddenly, he got hit right on the head by a shoe that was thrown from the crowd:

A fan hit Jimmy Butler in the face with a shoe at an event in Taiyuan, China 😅 (via @JimmyButler / IG) pic.twitter.com/9M2TC9HtTe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Butler was out in Taiyuan, China promoting Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning, which happens to be his shoe sponsor. Little did he know that he was literally going to get clobbered by his own signature shoe.

To be fair, the hit did not look too painful. It didn't seem like the shoe was thrown from very far out, which is why the impact was not that strong. Nevertheless, Butler was taken completely by surprise. Even his on-stage security had to quickly react to the incident. Jimmy's a good sport, though, and he was seen laughing about it shortly after getting hit in the face. Let's just hope that shoe was clean.

After this tour, Butler should head back to the United States for some much-needed R&R. Training camp doesn't officially open until two months from now, but you can be sure that Jimmy Butler will be back in the gym and on the court sooner than that.