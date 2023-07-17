Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler still plans on delivering a championship for the organization.

The Heat are coming off a 4-1 Finals defeat to the Denver Nuggets last month. Despite the disappointing nature of the defeat, Miami received plenty of plaudits for not only reaching the final as the No. 8 seed — notably through the Play-In tournament — but also defeating the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics along the way.

However, the cold reality is they've still lost two of their last two Finals appearances with Butler still missing a ring in his trophy cabinet.

But for the 33-year-old, coming up short is part of the journey as he reflected on what led the Heat to their second Finals appearance in four years.

“The most important factor of us reaching the Finals was just teamwork,” Butler said during the Heat's China tour. “The way we played all year was never about one guy… playing together as a unit. … It got us as far as it got us. We came up short. That's okay sometimes, but it's always about teamwork.”

There have been some changes in the organization since, but ahead of the 2023/24 NBA season, the goal for Butler remains the same — bringing a championship to the Heat.

“It's always the same expectation,” he added. “I have to be able to get us over the hump to win a championship. … Maybe we all got to do a little bit more but a championship is coming to the future in Miami.”

Perhaps the third time is a charm for Jimmy?