Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is featured in the new music video from the popular rock band “Fall Out Boy” in their new song “So Much (For) Stardust.” In the video posted to social media from the band, Butler is rocking the “emo” haircut he wore during media day for the team before the season began.

Butler also took to his social media pages and not only posted the music video, but various pictures of himself with the haircut and in different cowboy-esque outfits. He would write the caption, “@falloutboy x emo jimmy” and ask his followers “Does the world want emo jimmy back?”

 

“I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this, this is me,” Butler said on media day when explaining his haircut. “This is how I'm feeling as of late.”

Butler has been a busy man this season and specifically this past week as despite being in a music video for Fall Out Boy, he was slapped with a one-game suspension after a heated altercation with Naji Marshall of the New Orleans Pelicans. He made his return to the Heat Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers and scored a game-high 22 points and recorded nine assists.

Miami is 33-25 on the season after winning five straight and nine of their last 11 games which puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference. Their next game is Thursday in an NBA Finals rematch against the Denver Nuggets which will conclude the long road trip before coming back home Saturday facing the Utah Jazz.