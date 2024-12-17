The Miami Heat suffered a heartbreaking 125-124 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night despite a historic performance from Jimmy Butler.

Butler delivered an unprecedented triple-double, finishing with a game-high 35 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, and a block. Notably, Butler completed the game without committing a turnover or a foul, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 30-plus point triple-double under such circumstances.

The Heat appeared to be in control late in overtime, holding a 124-116 lead with just over two minutes remaining. However, Miami faltered down the stretch, allowing the Pistons to close the game on an 11-2 run. Malik Beasley erupted for 28 points, knocking down seven three-pointers.

Despite Butler’s remarkable outing, the Heat struggled to maintain their composure in the closing moments. Costly turnovers and missed opportunities on both ends of the floor allowed the Pistons to capitalize and seal the victory.

The loss snapped Miami’s four-game winning streak, dropping the Heat to 13-11 on the season. Additionally, the Heat fell to 1-2 in their season matchup against the Pistons. Meanwhile, Detroit improved to 11-16, rebounding from a loss in their previous game against the Boston Celtics with a hard-fought win.

Jimmy Butler’s performance further solidifies his status as one of the league’s most efficient and dynamic stars. In addition to his scoring and playmaking, Butler's defensive effort kept Miami competitive for most of the night.

The Heat will return to Miami to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The Thunder currently sit atop the Western Conference with a 20-5 record but will remain without standout center Chet Holmgren, who is sidelined with a pelvic fracture. Miami will look to bounce back and build on Butler’s historic night as they aim to regain momentum.