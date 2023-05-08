David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Miami Heat have continued their surprising NBA Playoffs run as the eighth seed by taking a 2-1 lead in their second round series against the New York Knicks. After dispatching the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Heat are proving they are a legitimate threat to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. They are going to have to navigate Jimmy Butler’s injury, however. Butler hurt his ankle in Game 1 but managed to finish the game. He sat out Game 2 and returned in Game 3. He is listed as questionable on the Heat injury report heading into Game 4 as per Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Heat listing Butler (ankle) and Martin (back) as questionable for Monday, with the expectation both will play, as they did Saturday with the same listing. Herro and Oladipo still out. Haslem (illness) and Highsmith (knee) probable. Zeller (nasal fracture) available. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 7, 2023

Jimmy Butler’s inclusion on the Heat injury report shouldn’t be cause for too much concern as the expectation is Butler will suit up in Game 4. He’s dealing with the injury and receiving treatment so he’s going to be included in the report. It’s something to monitor though, especially after a play in Game 3 involving Josh Hart that had Heat fans crying foul.

Butler is one of the NBA’s top playoff performers and he’s proved it this postseason. He finished Game 3 with a game-high 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. He shot 9-21 from the field and hit 10-11 free-throws.

Throughout the playoffs, Butler has been averaging a playoff career-high 34.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 56.4 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three-point line and 75.7 percent from the free-throw line.