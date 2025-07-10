Saquon Barkley's relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't just successful but historic. After signing a three-year, $37.75 million contract during the 2024 free agency, Barkley blew everyone out of the water with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, 278 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season. His contributions were crucial in propelling the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance, and he rightfully earned the Offensive Player of the Year award.

The Eagles are thanking their star running back by adding two more years, $41.2 million – $36 million guaranteed – to his contract, and the potential to earn an additional $15 million in incentives. This contract makes him the highest-paid running back in the history of the NFL, $20.6 million annually, and the first player in the league to make over $20 million annually at his position.

With such a significant investment, the expectations are sky-high. However, Barkley’s breakout season around the league didn’t surprise many. He received almost unanimous first-place votes from executives, scouts, and coaches. As one NFL personnel director shared with ESPN, Barkley’s rise was anticipated but overdue.

“He was always expected to be this,” the exec said via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “You can call it confirmation bias—he finally showed what everyone believed he could do. It just took some ups and downs, and he was stuck in a struggling offense.”

Article Continues Below

The change in Philadelphia was instant. With one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, Barkley averaged an impressive 5.8 yards per carry and became the first Eagles running back to exceed 300 carries in a season since LeSean McCoy. The Eagles shifted away from a committee approach and entirely relied on Barkley, who ended the season with 345 carries.

His ability to stay healthy was crucial for maintaining that level of performance. There’s a strong belief throughout the league that he can keep playing at an elite level.

“He can go another few years with high-level play behind that [offensive] line,” the same executive mentioned.

With veterans like Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata locked in for the long haul, Barkley’s chance to keep making history in Philadelphia is still alive.