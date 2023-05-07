Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler did more than lead his team to a critical Game 3 victory over the New York Knicks in their NBA playoff series on Saturday. Butler reminded the NBA world that he can throw it down with the best, pulling off an epic dunk during the game after a whistle. Following the win, Butler revealed the hilarious reason he performed the dunk, per NBA on Twitter.

"That's for everybody that thinks I'm not athletic." Jimmy on his Game 3 double-clutch dunk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/J8eSMKdS5z — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

“That’s for everybody that thinks I’m not athletic,” Butler said. “I just choose not to dunk the basketball, it just takes too much energy. But I shall get back to my two-handed flushes.”

Jimmy Butler has taken over during the NBA Playoffs. He led Miami to their upset series win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and now the Heat are sitting in a good position versus New York.

Butler ultimately finished Saturday’s game with 28 points after shooting 9-21 from the field. He also went 10-11 from the free throw line, making the most of his extra chances. Bam Adebayo added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, while Max Strus scored 19 points in the win.

The Heat are aware that this series certainly isn’t over. Despite the Knicks’ current injury concerns, they still feature a talented roster. New York won’t go down without a fight.

The good news for this Heat team is the same can be said for Jimmy Butler. He’s one of the hardest working players in the game and will continue to put Miami in quality positions to earn victories.

And maybe, if we are lucky, Butler will throw down some more elite dunks as the NBA Playoffs continue on.