Nico Harrison wants players with chips on their shoulder. New Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell seems to fit that bill to him.

Russell signed a two-year deal with the Mavericks this summer, the second year being a player option. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, trying to find a place that will best fit him moving forward.

Russell uploaded a video to The Backyard Pod, showing how his conversation with Harrison went. From the looks of it, he was excited to get started with his new team.

“You really fit what we’re trying to do,” Harrison said as Russell replied, “I like me with a chip on my shoulder.”

Harrison followed that up with, “I like you with a chip on your shoulder… It’s about to be a problem.” Russell concluded the conversation with, “Let's get it.”

What lies ahead for D'Angelo Russell, Mavericks

D'Angelo Russell stands out as a quality guard that can benefit Nico Harrison and the Mavericks.

Throughout 58 games with the Lakers and Mavericks last season, Russell averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. He shot 39% from the field, including 31.4% from beyond the arc, and 82.8% from the free-throw line.

Russell has been through inconsistent campaigns throughout his career, but his playmaking and shooting kept him around as a capable guard in the league. For Dallas next season, he will give them valuable time as star guard Kyrie Irving rehabs a torn ACL.

The Mavericks envision a future that presents championship contention. When Irving is back, he pairs himself with Anthony Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg, on top of a talented supporting cast when healthy. While it will be intriguing to see Russell's place in the rotation when Irving returns, it's clear he will have a solid role in how Dallas begins the 2025-26 campaign.