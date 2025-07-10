On a hot Wednesday night in the Bronx, the New York Yankees took care of business, defeating the Seattle Mariners 9-6 in a game fueled by power, timely hitting, and a pair of moonshots from Jazz Chisholm Jr. It was one of the most complete offensive showings of the week, headlined by Chisholm Jr.’s explosive return to form.

The Yankees vs. Mariners matchup was already building tension when Chisholm Jr. broke it open early with a solo blast to center in the second inning — his 16th of the season — sending a jolt through Yankee stadium. His next at-bat brought an even bigger moment, a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth that extended New York’s lead to 6-2. It was his 17th home run, and the second baseman made it clear he's a core part of the Yankees offense moving forward.

Aaron Judge also came through in the sixth inning, delivering a two-run double that scored Oswald Peraza and Jasson Dominguez, who each had key roles in the game. Dominguez later added an RBI single of his own, plating Austin Wells to help New York pull away.

While Chisholm Jr. was the star of the night, the Yankees lineup as a whole showed why it's among the most dangerous in baseball. With Judge anchoring the middle of the order and young talent like Dominguez producing, the Yankees offense is surging at the right time.

Despite a few late runs from Seattle that closed the gap, New York’s bullpen handled business. The final touch came from Devin Williams, who shut the door with a clean ninth inning to secure the win and earn the save. His fastball-command combo overpowered Mariners hitters and sealed the 9-6 victory.

The Yankees showed balance across the board — with power, plate discipline, and late-inning poise all on display. It was the kind of team win that can reset a clubhouse and inject confidence heading into a crucial stretch of games.

This wasn’t just a win — it was a statement game. Chisholm Jr.'s two-homer night, Judge’s clutch double, and Dominguez’s timely production powered one of the clubs’ most complete offensive performances of the season. With the All-Star break around the corner, the Yankees (51-41) sit 2.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in a tight AL East race. Despite a recent slump, this win signals renewed momentum in the Bronx — and Chisholm Jr. is clearly at the center of it.