Julius Randle and Cody Zeller got into a heated altercation late in Saturday’s Game 3 action between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. Emotions were high in this contest, and you just knew that tempers would flare at one point. For his part, however, Jimmy Butler could not care any less.

As expected, the referees had to review the incident after players from both teams got involved. During the lull, Butler decided to showcase just how carefree he was feeling at that point in time:

Lmao Jimmy Butler having fun during the review 😆pic.twitter.com/NDJ0lBgSCJ https://t.co/SGiNF8JDjF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

Seems to me like Jimmy Buckets just gave birth to a new meme with his hilarious reaction here. It was an intense moment, no doubt, and being the absolute savage that he is, Butler decided to have some fun with it.

Jimmy Butler had another massive performance in this one, dropping a game-high 28 points on 9-of-21 shooting, to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes of action. The heat star made up for his inefficiency from the field by going 10-of-11 from the charity stripe, en route to leading Miami to a huge 105-86 victory in Game 3.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night in Miami, and the Heat have a great opportunity on their hands to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Knicks. Butler and Co. are in the driver’s seat in this second-round series and they are just a couple of wins away from booking their place in the Eastern Conference Finals against either the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers.