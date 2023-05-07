My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Miami Heat ended up romping the New York Knicks in their pivotal Game 3 matchup, winning by a score of 105-86 to take a 2-1 series lead. Jimmy Butler returned to the action after missing Game 2 with an ankle injury, leading the way for the Heat with 28 points, but the Knicks did everything they could to disrupt Butler, leading to some testy exchanges throughout the game.

There was one foul in particular from Josh Hart against Butler that really seemed to draw the ire of Heat fans, as Hart appeared to kick Butler’s injured right ankle on a play when the two got tangled up in this game. Heat fans quickly noticed Hart’s foul, whether it was intentional or not, and immediately took to Twitter to call for the Knicks guard’s head after Miami’s victory.

Josh Hart is a clown that’s going out of his way to hurt Jimmy Keep gassing him up tho Glorified Lance Stephenson https://t.co/4pf8X7IoBp — Christian Hernandez (@ICanBeYourHerro) May 6, 2023

Josh Hart really keeps trying to injure Jimmy …. glorified Courtney Lee pic.twitter.com/lxU4XIAqIx — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) May 7, 2023

josh hart getting annoying af lmao you a decent defender bro just play D. i understand u can’t fw jimmy but tryna hurt em not the wave https://t.co/a1QLfN699o — #1rated (@kjtalkssports) May 7, 2023

Scumbag josh hart, they got no chance https://t.co/eaYx27Nkv0 — Max (@M2A7X) May 7, 2023

Hart has done his best to slow down Butler for the Knicks, but so far in this series, he hasn’t been able to have the desired impact. In two games Butler has played, the Heat have won, and fans were also trashing on Hart’s defense after he was billed as New York’s “Jimmy Butler stopper” ahead of this series.

“josh hart will handle jimmy” 🤣

pic.twitter.com/2T5RaRnqFK — michael doleac (@3MWD__) May 7, 2023

Y’all told me Josh Hart was the Jimmy Butler stopper and I haven’t seen it. — Ray Ray 🔥⚜️ (@Ray5893) May 6, 2023

The Heat have to be happy with what they have seen so far in this series, as the Knicks haven’t had an answer for Butler to this point, and have struggled to consistently put points on the board as well. It will be interesting to see if New York can bounce back in Game 4, but with the series still in Miami, it’s safe to say Hart will likely receive his fair share of boos in this upcoming game.