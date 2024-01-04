Another game, another absence for Jimmy Butler as he deals with a toe injury.

This might read as deja vu, but Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be out for tomorrow's game against the Phoenix Suns with a toe injury as announced by the team's X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Butler has been dealing with a various amount of injuries this season, but more so in the past few weeks.

#MIAvsPHX INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right toe MP Joint irritation) and Orlando Robinson (G League assignment) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Suns. Caleb Martin (ankle) is listed as doubtful. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 4, 2024

To start the recent negative trend, he injured his calf in the Dec. 18 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves which would make Butler miss the next four games. The Heat went into a Dec. 30 contest against the Utah Jazz on a four-game winning streak and would also see the return of Butler from the calf strain.

However, he would suffer a different injury during the game, this time to his foot. After missing the next two games, the injury that is keeping Butler out now is being labeled as “right toe MP Joint irritation.” In the meantime, the main benefactor to Butler's absence has been Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. who was just recently given his second consecutive rookie of the month award.

Per Heat: Jimmy Butler once again OUT for tomorrow against Phoenix. The injury is labeled as "right toe MP Joint irritation." Martin is doubtful again with the ankle injury. #HeatCulture https://t.co/cvY165h3jz — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 4, 2024

Still, the 33-year old in Butler is the driving force of this team. He is not the only absence that Miami will probably be dealing with as they continue to push through injury problems. Heat standout Caleb Martin is still nursing an ankle injury and is labeled as “doubtful” for the game against the Suns.

Besides that, Miami should be led by stars Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and the aforementioned Jaquez. In the meantime, they look to end their five-game road trip off on a good note with a win against Phoenix. Currently, the Heat are 20-14 which puts them at fourth in the Eastern Conference.