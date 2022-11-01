Kyle Lowry drops leadership truth bomb amid Heat’s brutal 2022-23 start

The Miami Heat have struggled to open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, who has emerged as one of the Heat’s leaders, discussed his role for the team, per The Athletic.

“I feel great. I feel like I can still do it,” Kyle Lowry said in reference to his star ability. “I don’t want to have to do it, because we’ve got such a young, talented team, and I bank on my guys to hold me down because the marathon is more important, not the sprint.”

Kyle Lowry understands that the Heat have plenty of talented players on the roster. He wants to place his teammates in position for success. With that being said, the Heat’s shortcomings to open the year may signal a need for Lowry to step up. And he is willing to do whatever it takes.

“But I see that sometimes you’ve got to do a little bit more. I’ve gotta wreak havoc on both ends of the floor, and I can still do it. But my job is to make sure that these other guys get better, that these young, talented guys get their shots and get their accolades that they deserve.”

The Heat surely appreciate his unselfish mentality. But despite being 36-years old, Kyle Lowry still features the ability to be a star.

Lowry’s teammate Jimmy Butler got brutally honest on the Heat’s chance of making the Finals amid their 2-5 start.

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler said, per The Athletic. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f**king championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a da*n that we started 2-5.”

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler will aim to help the Heat turn their season around.