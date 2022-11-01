‘We’re still going to win the championship’: Jimmy Butler drops NSFW rant amid Heat’s brutal start

The Miami Heat are just 2-5 to start the 2022-23 season. They are one of seven teams to not have three wins entering Wednesday’s slate of games. It’s still very early in the season but Jimmy Butler and the Heat don’t look like the playoff contenders many people expected them to be.

Butler is unfazed by the team’s slow start to the season. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, he still thinks the Heat are going to win it all.

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” the Heat star said, via The Athletic. “Count us out. We’re going to win the f**king championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a d*mn that we started 2-5…We’ve got time, man. We’ve just got to play with a little bit more urgency and realize how fragile this thing is, trust in one another and play basketball the right way on both sides of the ball. There’s a lot of good things, so I don’t get discouraged.”

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are still playing pretty well but it hasn’t been enough. The Heat need to help get Kyle Lowry going and perhaps need a trade to give them more depth. Bringing Jae Crowder back seems like a move that could pay off, though many other teams will be looking to trade for him. Time certainly is on their side after playong just seven of their 82 games but there is plenty to fix.

Miami opened up a new window of contention when Butler came to town. This season, the Heat roster isn’t as impressive as years before but it is still one of the most talented and best-coached squads. With time, they can show that they are still one of the better teams in the NBA.