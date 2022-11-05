Tyler Herro nearly came out as the hero for the Miami Heat yet again on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year had a chance to win it for his team in the dying seconds of the matchup, but unfortunately, he came up short.

For starters, here’s Herro’s game-winning attempt against the Pacers:

Tyler Herro isos and misses the shot the win the game vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/rZ6ELMh79q — dave (@nbadaves) November 5, 2022

After the game, the Heat star admitted that he may have been a little too excited about the potential game-winner (h/t Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun on Twitter):

“Yeah, probably made my mind up a little too early, before I even stepped on the court,” Herro said. “Once I’d seen the play was for me, I just decided I was gonna go for the win. I’d seen the shot. I know the adjustment I’ll make next time I’m in that position already. So, just learn from it.”

Tyler Herro said once he saw the play (on the final possession) was for him, he decided to go for the win. @MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/5QWMDjdk7k — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 5, 2022

It sounds like Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra drew up the play for Herro, and for his part, the 22-year-old immediately decided that he was going to take the last shot — no matter what. By his own admission, it seems like Herro didn’t even consider any other option but to take the last-second attempt.

You can’t blame him, though. Not only did coach Spo trust him with the ball in the dying seconds, but this would have been Herro’s second straight game-winner. He drained a last-second step-back trey against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, and it is clear that Tyler Herro was still feeling himself.

50-50 on game-winning shots in back-to-back games. That’s not so bad, and Heat fans will take it.