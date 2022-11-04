Tyler Herro reacts to NBA saying his game-winning 3-pointer for Heat vs. Kings shouldn’t have counted

Tyler Herro recently made an incredible game-winning three-pointer against the Sacramento Kings. However, the NBA later said that he traveled on the play and the shot should not have counted. But it is safe to say that Herro was not fazed by the league’s declaration on the shot, per Sun Sentinel.

“I didn’t have any thoughts, to be honest,” Herro said. “I don’t really care at all. Maybe, if it ended in a loss, maybe. But we won. And like I said, I didn’t look at it, I don’t care. I’m just going to play my game, and if they call a travel, they call a travel.”

NBA rules Tyler Herro committed an uncalled travel on this game winner last night (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/RSs3lbtCzu — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 3, 2022

The fact of the matter is that players get away with travels often. Tyler Herro isn’t a referee so he isn’t going to worry about the call. The Heat, who have struggled to open the season, were simply content to walk away with a victory.

Herro’s heroics helped the Heat improve their record to 4-5. They are beginning to play a better brand of basketball without question.

Miami will need Tyler Herro to play well once again on Friday against the Indiana Pacers, as they are dealing with a trio of key injuries, per the Heat’s Twitter account.

“UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee), and Nikola Jović (nasal contusion) are not traveling with the team to Indiana for tomorrow night’s game vs the Pacers,” Miami’s Twitter account revealed.

Jimmy Butler’s injury stands out. He was forced to miss the Heat’s last game against Sacramento as well.

Tyler Herro and the Heat will look to take care of business on Friday with a short-handed roster.