The Heat have reportedly called the NBA to express concern about the Cavs' raised court after Dru Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury

The Miami Heat were dealt a brutal injury blow as backup point guard Dru Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith has been one of the team's main options behind the aging Kyle Lowry and now, their depth is taking a hit. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that the Cavs' court is “a hazard,” according to Ira Winderman of the Miami Sun-Sentinel:

“Erik Spoelstra on the elevated court and ledge in Cleveland that led to Dru Smith's season-ending knee injury, “Maybe this is something that can be addressed with the league moving forward. I doubt anything will change with the floor. It is a hazard in our mind and probably in a lot of other teams' minds, too.”'

Now the Heat have reportedly called the NBA to express concern about the danger of the court, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

“The Heat did not issue a formal complaint, but the team called the NBA to express concern about the Cavaliers' home court after Dru Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury on the raised floor earlier this week.”

After the game on Wednesday in which the Heat won, Spoelstra elaborated on why he believes the Cavs' floor is a hazard for any player.

“It's a dangerous floor. I don't the history of injuries here but we've had a couple near scares in previous years when guys are closing out in that corner,” Spoelstra said. “Thankfully, nobody's been injured before but it's an accident waiting to happen. You close out and all of a sudden, you're going off a cliff. It's just so dangerous. As soon as he stayed down, we all knew that's probably what happened.”

Heat point guard Dru Smith was averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 14.6 minutes per game this season in nine outings while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line.