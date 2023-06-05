The Miami Heat have done it. They successfully stole a win on the road against the Denver Nuggets with a 111-108 win in Game 2 on Sunday and in the process handed Nikola Jokic and company their first loss in Mile High City in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

But apart from tying the series up at 1-1, the Heat also hit an encouraging sign with that victory in Game 2. With Miami coming back from a 15-point deficit and scoring a win, it now has seven wins in these playoffs in which it trailed by 10 or more points. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors also had as many comeback wins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs before raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Miami Heat won their SEVENTH game after trailing by 10+ points during this Playoffs run 🔥 They trailed the Nuggets by 15 points in Game 2 and still won 😳 pic.twitter.com/r3Ajc2vYeD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

If there's one thing everyone should know by now about this Heat squad, it's that Miami is hard to kill. This is a team that had to go through the Play-in Tournament and meet the overall No. 1 seed in the NBA in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat stunned the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round before booking the New York Knicks their vacation plans in the second round. Then Miami outlasted the Boston Celtics in a wild Eastern Conference Finals series. And now, they pulled off yet another shocker by claiming a win in enemy territory against the all-powerful Nuggets squad.

Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Duncan Robinson personified the no-quit, no-surrender mentality of the Heat in Game 2, with each dropping a huge performance to help lift Miami.

Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday in Miami.