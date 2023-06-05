After Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat stole one on the road against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Skip Bayless is convinced the Vice City franchise is going to win it all.

The Fox Sports analyst and commentator didn't hold back in praising the Heat after they edged the Nuggets in a tightly contested affair on Sunday. When it looked like they were headed to another big loss, Butler, Duncan Robinson and co. exploded in the fourth quarter to take the 111-108 victory.

Bayless was quick to highlight how the Heat were massive underdogs in the contest, but like what they have done throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they proved the oddsmakers wrong once again. He even went as far as to predicting that Miami has the series in the bag now.,

“Well shut my mouth. The Heat did it again. When nobody gave 'em a shot, as 9-point ‘dogs vs a Denver that had not lost a playoff home game, they hung in then outshot the Nuggets in the 4th quarter. IT'S 1-1 GOING BACK TO MIAMI,” Bayless wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Bayless declared: “Heat in 6.”

It's not the first time that Skip Bayless has shown his support for the Heat, but their latest win definitely had him believing even more that he's right about the Heat.

As for the Nuggets, they certainly won't appreciate what could simply be taken an insult. After all, Bayless is basically predicting that Nikola Jokic and the rest of Denver is only going to win one more time in their next four meetings before Miami closes it out in Game 6.