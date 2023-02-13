The Miami Heat have been clawing their way up the Eastern Conference standings as of late, and will be heading into the All-Star break with a lot of momentum on their side. They will also be heading into the All-Star break pretty banged up, meaning it will be a great chance for several of their players to rest up for their upcoming playoff stretch run.

Heading into their Monday night contest against the Denver Nuggets, the Heat have a laundry list of players on their injury report. 11 Heat players have found their way onto the injury report, and while some of these guys will end up playing, it goes to show that nobody on their team is really 100 percent healthy right now, which is why the All-Star break is coming at the perfect time for Miami.

The injury report for Nuggets at Heat tonight is too long to tweet, so here’s a photo. For Denver, most noteworthy is Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon listed as questionable. Nnaji still out. pic.twitter.com/hTAHIjHakg — Katy Winge (@katywinge) February 13, 2023

#DENvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (knee) and Victor Oladipo (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Nuggets. Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) & Tyler Herro (left knee contusion) are both doubtful. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 13, 2023

Several players are already listed as out for this game, but most Heat fans are going to turn their attention to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Adebayo should be good to go considering that he’s listed as probable, but Herro’s status is in much more doubt given that he’s has recently gone from being questionable to doubtful for this game.

The Nuggets aren’t necessarily going to be fully healthy themselves, as both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon could miss this game with injuries of their own. Still, with Jimmy Butler not on the injury report, and Adebayo looking likely to play, the Heat will have a good shot to extend their recent three-game win streak against the Western Conference leading Nuggets.