The Denver Nuggets (39-18) will take on the Miami Heat (32-25) for an interconference fixture on Monday in South Beach. We dive in as we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Nuggets are fresh off a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Malone’s squad hopes to build another series of wins for Denver as the All-Star break approaches.

The Heat are on a three-game winning roll, pulling victories over Indiana, Houston, and Orlando. The last defeat Miami endured was at home was when they hosted the Brooklyn Nets, courtesy of a Royce O’Neale game-winning bucket.

Here are the Nuggets-HeatNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Heat Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-110)

Miami Heat: -1 (-110)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

TV: Altitude, Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are 39-18 this season, placing first in both the Western Conference and the Northwest Division. The Nuggets won their last face-off against Miami in last year’s final NBA game at Ball Arena, where they escaped with a 124-119 win.

Denver has been lights out across all statistics this season. They rank first in field goal (51%) and 3-point shooting (39.3%), second in assists (28.9), 10th in steals (7.6), and sixth in points (117.2) per game. Nikola Jokic has been a tremendous force this season, posting 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game. If these numbers remain, he will join Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to average a triple-double in one season.

Entering this fixture, the Nuggets have a net scoring margin of +4.3 points per game, which is good for third in the NBA. The offense has been terrific all season and they often maintain their rhythm despite integral players going in and out of the lineup. Their defense has been a little more inconsistent, as the Nuggets allow opponents to shoot 48.1% from the field and 34.9% in the rainbow territory. The Nuggets bid goodbye to Davon Reed and Bones Hyland ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but they acquired Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers. Zeke Nnaji and Collin Gillespie remain out, while Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are questionable heading into this fixture.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are hoping to maintain their strong run in February. Miami opened February with losses to the Bucks and Knicks, but they have now found good form as they secured close wins versus Orlando, Houston, and Indiana. The Heat are sixth in the East with a 32-25 record, and they are overtaking the Southeast Division over Atlanta, Washington, Orlando, and Charlotte.

Miami was taken to overtime in the last game at Orlando’s Amway Center before pulling out yet another close win. The Heat were rewarded by the balanced scoring of three players finishing with at least 20 points in the likes of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Gabe Vincent. All-Star Bam Adebayo also notched 13 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block, while Max Strus poured 12 points from four 3-pointers off the bench.

The Heat are not known for their offensive production, as the team ranks last in field goal percentage (45.2%) and points (108.4) per game because of the tendency to play at a slow, grind-it-out pace. However, Miami is prominently known for its defensive pressure, allowing opponents to make just 39.4 field goals out of 82.9 attempts, both of which are the second-best marks in the league. The Heat also excel in certain aspects of the game such as ranking first in the league in free-throw percentage (82.9%), second in steals (8.5), and 15th in offensive rebounds (10). Miami bid goodbye to Dewayne Dedmon ahead of the trade deadline. Jamaree Bouyea is the latest signee of the team on a 10-day contract. Miami still has a long injury list, as Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, and Omer Yurtseven are out for their injuries. Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent are probable to play. Tyler Herro is questionable if he can see time on the floor, while longtime veteran Udonis Haslem is doubtful to appear in this match.

Miami owns an outstanding eight consecutive home wins, with victories over the Thunder, Pelicans, Celtics, and twice over the Bucks. Although the atmosphere on home soil shows how the Heat play well in front of their home crowd, they have not been great at covering the spread. They are also yet to face a team as dynamic and fluid as the Nuggets. Ride with the bonus points and bet with the Nuggets in what appears to be a low-scoring game.

Final Nuggets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +1 (-110), Under 220 (-110)