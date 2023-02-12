Nikola Jokiccame up big yet again for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday as they cruised to a 119-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The reigning back-to-back league MVP dropped a casual 30-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a type of performance that has pretty much become second nature for him.

More importantly, though, the Nuggets won again behind Jokic’s eye-popping triple-double. As a matter of fact, Denver has now won 24 straight games whenever their superstar big man logs a trip-dub. That’s now an NBA record for the most consecutive wins while putting up a triple-double, tying a long-standing record set by Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson.

You just know that you achieved something noteworthy when you’re mentioned in the same breath as the great Magic Johnson. This was exactly the case for Jokic on Saturday as he led his team to another win with a stat-stuffing performance.

The Nuggets will need to keep this pace up if they want to remain one of the top contenders in the conference. The West just got a whole lot stronger after the flurry of NBA trade deadline moves, and Denver will need to keep their foot on the gas if they want to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic and Co. have now won two out of their last three games. The final matchup of their current three-game road trip ends on Monday against the Miami Heat.