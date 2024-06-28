The Miami Heat formally introduced their first round pick Kel'el Ware Friday afternoon where the press conference opened with President Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra along with the Indiana University product holding up his jersey with the No. 7. Riley spoke to the media to give his thoughts on the Heat's selection where he spoke about how Ware is a player that can very much so complement star Bam Adebayo along with the rest of the team.

“A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step and we want to welcome Kel'el to his first step with the Miami Heat in his next journey. We feel very fortunate that we were able to get the specific player we wanted, that can complement our team, can complement Bam [Adebayo],” Riley said to open Ware's introductory press conference as they selected the big-man with the 15th overall pick.

Riley says Ware's name “kept popping up all the time” in Heat circles

Ware stands at seven-foot tall which gives Miami immense size that was desperately needed, but also has the potential put him as the center and Adebayo back to the power forward spot. In any sense, Riley would reveal that the Heat's scouting department and front office could not stop raving about the Indiana University product and was high on their draft board as they had the 15th overall pick.

“[Heat vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager] Adam Simon and all of the people involved — [Heat vice president of player personnel] Eric Amsler, [Heat director of college and pro scouting] Keith Askins, [Heat senior advisor of basketball operations] Chet Kammerer — his name kept popping up all the time in front of me,” Riley said about Ware in the build up to the draft Wednesday night. “The videos kept coming, the workout was exceptional on the day that he was here and we never ever deviated from where he was on the board so whoever was there or whatever it was, we were committed so I just want to introduce you to who i hope is going to be a player one day that will have the career of a lifetime right here in Miami.”

Ware hoping to be a sponge when around Riley and Spoelstra

Getting praise from a legend in basketball like Riley has to be surreal for the rookie as he has been at the forefront in developing multiple players that they have selected in the middle of the first round like Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and recently with Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of UCLA. Ware would even say to ClutchPoints Wednesday night after being drafted that having the faith of Riley and Spoelstra means a lot to him.

“Those are like huge figures,” Ware said. “And so just being able to just build those relationship with them. And even learn from them and, you know, just soak everything up, like a sponge and I feel like that'll help me not even just like as a basketball player, but just as a regular person, and just my personality and everything that comes with it.”