The Miami Heat became the second No. 8 seed to ever advance to the NBA Finals. The Heat lost in the championship series to the Denver Nuggets, but they have hope for the future.

Miami has been rumored to be in trade talks for Bradley Beal, who was dealt to the Phoenix Suns Sunday, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Guard Tyler Herro has been said to be a piece the Heat would trade.

He did not play for all but two games in the Heat's playoff run due to a broken right hand. Here is what Miami president Pat Riley said in a Tuesday media session about Herro, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel:

“We missed him (Herro) (in the playoffs),” Riley said. “People don't understand just how lethal he is. He gets bigger in the biggest moments. We've got two anchors in (center) Bam (Adebayo) and Tyler.”

Tyler Herro played a career-best 67 games for the Heat this season. He averaged 20.1 points and a career-best 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He would have been valuable to the Heat in their NBA Finals run. Instead, Miami was without a scorer to face the Nuggets, who had two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray.

Riley's comments show the Heat support Herro, but they do not provide clarity on if he will be traded. He is 23 years old and can be a valuable player for the Trail Blazers if they trade Lillard.

The Heat have the No. 18 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. They can also offer wing Duncan Robinson, who has been up-and-down with the team. There are two future first-round picks the Heat could put up for a team.