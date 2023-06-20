From Damian Lillard to Bradley Beal, the Miami Heat have been linked to a few superstars since being eliminated from the 2023 NBA Finals. What do all of the trade rumors mean for Miami's offseason plans? Not much, according to Heat President Pat Riley.

Pat Riley spoke with reporters Tuesday about the Heat's 2023 season and what Miami is looking to do this summer. The architect of the Heat's three championship teams suggested that Miami is hoping to upgrade its roster without making any dramatic changes to its core.

“We're not going to take a wrecking ball to this thing,” Riley said.

“I really don't want to talk about all the rumors. We had a great season this year. It was bizarre.”

To no surprise, Riley's comments suggest that the Heat have little interest in moving either Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo. The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly getting ready to make a trade offer for Adebayo. It's an offer that Miami is expected to shoot down without hesitation.

It remains to be seen if the Blazers will try to trade Lillard. Miami is viewed as the frontrunner to acquire Portland's star if he becomes available. Maybe Riley and the Heat won't make the type of “Godfather offer” for Lillard that some might expect.

The Heat showed restraint in their pursuit of Beal. Miami reportedly only showed minimal interest in Beal, failing to blow away the Phoenix Suns' offer that was eventually accepted. The Wizards traded Beal to the Suns in what was effectively a salary dump.

Washington didn't receive any first-round picks or promising young players, both of which the Heat could've offered to Washington.