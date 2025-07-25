Pitcher Ryan Helsley made it known where he wants to be: with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the MLB trade deadline approaching and the team straying even further from contention, he seems unlikely to be.

The Cardinals' closer has always been considered a trade chip, but this time feels “real.” Helsley even said as much:

“The likelihood is probably as great as it's ever been for me to get traded,” he said.

On Thursday, St. Louis held a record just above .500, sitting 9 1/2 games behind the National League Central leaders. After a rough 1–5 road trip — including a sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks and a shutout loss to the struggling Colorado Rockies — signs point toward a potential soft rebuild. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak has not publicly committed to a direction, but recent results may leave him little choice. If he does decide to sell, it would mark just the second time he's done so in nearly 20 years at the helm.

Helsley, a pending free agent, has drawn serious interest from at least five teams, according to league sources. Despite a dip in effectiveness — opponents are hitting .415 with a .538 slugging percentage against his fastball — his elite velocity remains attractive. His closing experience and power arm still make him a target for contenders looking to bolster their bullpens ahead of the postseason push.

“I would say it's 90 percent I go, 10 percent I stay,” Helsley said.

Despite some inconsistency this season, Helsley's arm remains one of the most electric MLB relievers. Demand for late-inning firepower never wanes as the deadline nears, and several clubs have contacted the Cardinals. St. Louis's decision to hold on to him last offseason surprised many rival executives, and now his trade value — while slightly diminished — remains strong.

From Helsley's perspective, the front office has a significant call to make.

“Do you sell, where this is a two or three-year rebuild? Or do you just solely take this as a rebuild year?” he asked. “But I want to stay here. I want to help us win here, with the Cardinals.”

Whether he'll get that chance, however, remains uncertain.