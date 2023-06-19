The Miami Heat will have a difficult decision to make with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They may opt to keep the selection and try to find a future star in the middle of the first round. However, trading the No. 18 pick has also been a popular conversation for Miami. If they are willing to include Tyler Herro in a deal as well, the Heat can land a star with the No. 18 pick in a potential deal.

So will Miami ultimately deal the selection away? Here's a last-minute 2023 NBA Draft prediction for the Heat with their No. 18 overall pick.

Heat trade No. 18 pick, Tyler Herro, acquire Damian Lillard from Blazers

Our prediction is that Miami will trade the No. 18 pick in a deal that also includes Tyler Herro for Damian Lillard. They would need to give Portland more than just Herro and the pick, however.

Adding a player like Caleb Martin would be a good start. Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo is another option. Regardless of what it takes, look for the Heat to complete a deal with the Blazers.

But why would the Heat be willing to give up so much for Lillard?

Heat's motivation to trade for Damian Lillard

The Heat have come close to winning a championship twice over the past few seasons. They fell just short against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA bubble Finals, and they of course were most recently defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. If Miami can't win a championship soon, one has to imagine they will rebuild at some point. Instead of giving up, trading Tyler Herro and the No. 18 pick for a star like Lillard would make them instant Finals contenders again.

The Heat won't gain much value from the No. 18 pick. Could they possibly find a star who was overlooked by teams ahead of them? Sure, but Lillard is a proven leader in the NBA. He's a hard-working guard who would probably play well with Jimmy Butler. A trio of Lillard, Butler, and Bam Adebayo would prove to be difficult to stop for opponents.

Why trade Herro?

Lillard is 32-years old, while Herro is just 23. Why not keep Herro and build around him?

Tyler Herro is a talented player. That said, he primarily offers long-range shooting and not much else. He's a capable playmaker and possesses the ability to finish at the rim. But Herro isn't the best defender by any means and won't provide much else on the court.

Herro is a good player, but he may be best-suited for a new situation. The Heat may not be enthralled by rebuilding a roster with Herro at the center of it. Trading him to Portland would allow the Blazers to restart with Herro and Anfernee Simons leading the charge.

In other words, the situation simply calls for an established veteran superstar to join the Heat. Other players like Zach LaVine or Bradley Beal, before Beal was recently traded, are examples of stars who'd fit on Miami's roster.

However, the Heat have already been linked to Damian Lillard.

Will Portland even trade Lillard?

The Blazers will likely be open to trading Lillard if he requests to be moved. He's been one of the most loyal players in the NBA over the years, clearing preferring to try to win in Portland rather than join a contender elsewhere. Some people around the league believe that could change in 2023 though.

And if it does, the Heat will be waiting.