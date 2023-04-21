A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat suffered a huge blow after it was revealed that Tyler Herro would have to undergo surgery to address a hand injury he suffered in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs opening-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year went under the knife on Friday, and according to the team, the procedure was successful.

Herro “underwent successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand.” This was reported in an official press release on the NBA’s website. The procedure took 90 minutes to complete and was performed by Dr. Ann Oulette. Finally, the Heat have announced that Herro will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks.

Initially, Herro was given a timetable of four to six weeks. Now that he’s gone under the knife, it has been determined that he will need the full six weeks in order to recover. This only means that unless the Miami Heat are able to reach the NBA Finals, Tyler Herro will not suit up again this season.

Herro had another outstanding year for the Heat. In 67 games played in the regular season, the 23-year-old put up averages of 20.1 points on 43.9 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while also knocking down a career-best 3.0 triples per game on a 37.8-percent clip.

The Heat are currently tied with the Bucks at 1-1. Game 3 of the series is scheduled to take place on Saturday as Miami looks to defend their home court against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.