The Sacramento Kings are desperately looking to return to the heights they reached during the 2022-23 season after two straight campaigns of missing the playoffs entirely. Being a play-in team is nothing to scoff at, especially when the Kings reside in the loaded Western Conference, but their roster, as presently constructed, doesn't suggest that they can make it far at all should they even make it to the playoffs.

The Kings did add Dennis Schroder to address their point guard needs following the departure of De'Aaron Fox back in February, but there is a lingering sense that Sacramento isn't done wheeling and dealing quite yet. They have been one of the teams rumored to be in hot pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga in restricted free agency, and that is a move that they could, perhaps, still pull off provided that they open up the requisite space to do so.

But even if they end up falling out of the Kuminga sweepstakes, this is a move that makes some sense for a Kings team that's in need of an upgrade on the defensive end of the floor.

Trade Malik Monk for a defensive upgrade on the wing

Make no mistake about it, Malik Monk is a talented guard who fits the Kings' breakneck style of play. He is an explosive scorer with shifty handles and a quick burst to the rim, and he can also do his damage on pull-up shots from the perimeter in addition to the pressure he puts on the opposing team's paint.

But with Schroder now on the roster and the likes of Devin Carter and Keon Ellis also needing minutes at the guard positions, Monk appears to be the odd man out for the Kings. Monk may be talented on offense, a gifted scorer who acted as a dynamic one-two punch on the perimeter alongside Fox during their iconic Light The Beam season, but he's not the best defender and is an iffy fit as a ball-dominant guard on a team with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on it.

Schroder is a better defender than Monk is and provides similar downhill pressure, and the Kings, by making Schroder their number one target in free agency, have essentially declared that Monk isn't long for the team.

In fact, there were reports that the Kings were willing to include Monk in a potential sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons for Schroder, and that they've also thought about the possibility of trading Monk in a deal that could bring Kuminga in.

Simply put, the Kings appear to have deemed Monk to be surplus to requirements. Many teams should be interested in a scorer of Monk's caliber (17.2 points per game last season) especially when he's on a relatively affordable contract (around $60 or so million for the next three seasons).

In particular, one team that could be interested in trading for Monk is the Orlando Magic. Sure, the Magic traded for Desmond Bane and signed Tyus Jones to remedy their offensive woes, but there is no such thing as too much depth in today's NBA.

The Magic were interested in signing Monk when he was a free agent in 2024. Perhaps they still are interested in him, with the Kings asking for someone like Jonathan Isaac in return. Isaac is one of the best defenders in the league, but his injury history has made him a full-time bench player. But for a team like the Kings, having a rim-protector and a lockdown perimeter defender like Isaac on the roster would be golden alongside Domantas Sabonis.

Another player the Kings could pursue in exchange for Monk is Dillon Brooks. Brooks was recently acquired by the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, and he's expected to play a huge role for Phoenix as they try to remain semi-competitive.

But the Suns don't have a point guard yet again, and they will be tasking Devin Booker to run the offense. Having Monk around would be helpful for the Suns, and trading away Brooks paves the way for someone like Ryan Dunn to put the small forward position on a stranglehold.

Whatever the case may be, the Kings are leaning into a more defensive identity around their offense-oriented stars. Trading Monk away would allow them to fill an area of need, even if letting go of the 27-year-old guard would be a continued departure from what made the Kings so successful back in 2023.

But teams in the NBA must adapt lest they get left behind, and it's looking likely that Monk is the next casualty.