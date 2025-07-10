Shedeur Sanders opened up the most scrutinized quarterback battle across college football. His departure creates an epic two-person race for Colorado football between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter.

The latter arrives as a prized college football transfer portal addition. As Salter chose Colorado in Dec. 2024. Lewis represents Deion Sanders and Colorado's top college football recruiting piece. He flipped from USC to the Buffaloes one month earlier.

“Coach Prime” sparked further intrigue for the QB room Wednesday. Sanders brought both Lewis and Salter out for Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas.

“We can't lose either way, with either of those two,” Sanders bluntly told the media during the conference's annual event.

But there's another reason why the two QBs showed up to the global headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

“We brought both of them because we don't know who is going to start,” Sanders admitted.

It's time to predict who rises as the new QB1. By first diving into what both bring to the field.

Colorado's Julian Lewis compared to past No. 1 NFL Draft pick

Shedeur Sanders rewrote multiple school records before immediately getting his number retired over the spring. Lewis enters Boulder with hefty hype.

The four-star even earned comparisons to a past Heisman Trophy winner and top overall NFL Draft pick. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports likened Lewis' game to Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers.

“Lacks elite physical traits, but is an elite distributor of the football with his quick release and advanced mechanics that picked apart defenses in the Peach State’s highest classification,” Ivins said. “Frequently in sync and in tune with his wide receivers as he excels at throwing with pace and precision to the first and second levels.”

Lewis showed his potential for stardom during spring practices, per Adam Musterteiger of Buffs Stampede on 247Sports. But added he looked very much like a 17-year-old freshman at times.

Kaidon Salter adds needed element for Colorado

As revered Shedeur Sanders became in Boulder, he wasn't much of a runner. Salter adds that dimension.

He brings new wrinkles into the offense constructed by Pat Shurmur. Colorado added a past 1,000-yard rusher and 32-touchdown thrower.

Salter even brings New Year's Six bowl experience. He guided the Liberty Flames to their historic first Fiesta Bowl appearance in the 2023 season. Oregon humbled him and a previously undefeated Flames team 45-6.

But again, Salter brings the vision for adding more RPO elements in the Rocky Mountains. He's bringing 77 combined touchdowns in tow to Sanders and his offensive staff.

The winning QB at Colorado will be?

Lewis fuels intrigue for the future. Sanders can convince Shurmur to give him early snaps against Georgia Tech once the calendar flips to Aug. 29.

But that doesn't lock in the true freshman as the QB1. Salter is here for a reason — to give CU an experienced, decorated QB behind center. And handing Colorado its best chance at winning the outright Big 12 title since 2001.

Salter is a temporary successor for Shedeur Sanders as a fifth-year senior. He ensures this offense doesn't become a repeat of the Shedeur/Travis Hunter show of the past two seasons.

Salter is capable of making this Buffaloes offense deeper and more unorthodox. Meaning Shurmur and Sanders can attack defenses in more creative ways with Salter.