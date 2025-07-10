Los Angeles Rams star receiver Davante Adams understands LeBron James' legacy as one of the greatest NBA players ever. He also believes he could've had a great NFL career as well.

Adams appeared on a July 9 episode of the Dan Patrick Show. He looked over James' football career in high school, where he scored 27 touchdowns as a two-time All-Ohio receiver. With that in mind, he made a strong take about the potential success James could've had if he pursued the NFL instead of the NBA.

“He would’ve been one of the best receivers, tight ends of all time. No question,” Adams said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen him play football – yeah, he can fly, too. That’s the thing. He’s one of the fastest NBA players probably of all time. I’ve never seen somebody cover space on the basketball court, maybe John Wall or Derrick Rose. Somebody like that, but he’s up there with all of them.”

"He would've been one of the best receivers/tight ends of all time, no question." 😳 – Davante Adams with high praise for LeBron James

What's next for Davante Adams, Rams

LeBron James possessed the incredible athleticism to play both football and basketball, playing into Davante Adams' case for the former's chances in the NFL.

In the meantime, Adams enters a new chapter of his football career with the Rams. He joined the team this offseason, pairing himself with offensive stars Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

He is coming off a rollercoaster of a 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. The Raiders traded him to the Jets after three games as he wanted out, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. He took part in 14 out of 17 regular-season games, completing 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Adams' incredible receiving talent remains intact, especially as he gains chemistry with Stafford and Nacua. The Rams have the potential to be highly potent on offense, presenting themselves as a threat going into the 2025 NFL season.