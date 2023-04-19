In game one of the Miami Heat’s playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken hand. Throughout the regular season, Herro played a crucial role in Miami’s success. Now as he prepares to have surgery on Friday, the earliest that he will be able to return to the court will be in the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, several key figures in the Heat organization spoke about Tyler Herro and his impact on the team.

“It always is really challenging for competitors, when you can’t be out there with your team. I feel for him, I do because I saw that look in his eye,” said Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro.

Spoelstra then added, “The outlook was better than what I expected. I know that doesn’t make Tyler feel a whole lot better right now, at the moment, and he has the mental fortitude and toughness that he’ll be able to get through this and find the silver lining through it.

Heat star Jimmy Butler also took the time to speak about Tyler Herro.

“Everybody in this league understands and knows the caliber of player that Tyler is. Obviously, we’re going to miss him, obviously, we want him out there competing with us on both sides of the floor,” said Butler.

Tyler Herro himself spoke on his injury and eventual return.

“Being in the playoffs, you know you work so hard all year to be in this moment. I feel like I had some things to prove this postseason, so it was a tough moment. I still can’t believe it. It will probably sink in tomorrow night when I can’t suit up. So stay positive, and I’ll be back stronger than ever. I’ll be back.” said Herro.

With the loss of Tyler Herro, the Heat will be forced to rely on their depth. But with the roster that they have assembled, they will look to continue to be a force.