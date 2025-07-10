Speaking with reporters, Aaron Boone made it clear that DJ LeMahieu did not ask for his release — though he wasn’t happy with the outcome. MLB reporter Bryan Hoch shared the full context of Boone’s remarks in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Aaron Boone said DJ LeMahieu was willing to begin working at 3B again, but the position had been too physically demanding for him. There were lengthy discussions yesterday and today between LeMahieu, Boone and Brian Cashman. LeMahieu didn’t ask for his release and is not happy with the outcome.”

Boone added that while LeMahieu’s response was “not great,” it didn’t alter the team’s trajectory. The quote makes clear that the team prioritized long-term performance over sentiment.

The veteran, who turns 37 this Sunday, is owed approximately $22 million through 2026 as part of a six-year, $90 million deal. In 45 games this season, he slashed .266/.338/.336 with just two home runs and 12 RBIs. While those numbers were an improvement from 2024, they still lagged well behind his prime years in New York.

The decision to designate LeMahieu for assignment was reportedly influenced by ongoing health concerns. The second baseman started the year on the IL due to a left calf strain, which he believes was caused by preparing to play third base, a position that, according to Boone, had become too taxing.

As the Yankees continue their push toward the postseason with a 51-41 record, they now trail the Blue Jays by 2.5 games in the AL East. The DFA serves as a reminder of the harsh business realities of baseball, even for a veteran with LeMahieu’s pedigree.

By elevating Vivas and moving forward with Chisholm at second, the Yankees infield moves reflect a clear transition toward youth and flexibility. Boone acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment, but emphasized it was necessary for the club’s playoff aspirations.

This is more than just a roster move, it’s a signal the Yankees are tightening focus on October, no matter how tough the decisions might be.