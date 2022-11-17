Published November 17, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Miami Heat have been without Victor Oladipo in the lineup this season and it appears as if they have no clue as to when he might return to the court. He traveled with the team for the first time this season due to the connectivity that comes along with being around his teammates as per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“Just time will tell,” Oladipo said. “When I feel right and everybody’s on the same page, then I’ll be ready to play.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also weighed in on Oladipo’s presence on the road trip as well as he ongoing recovery.

“He’s making a lot of progress,” Spoelsta said. “But guys that are injured, a lot of your work is by yourself and behind the scenes. This is a good opportunity to spend a week with the group and he’ll be able to get enough of his work in, which I think is just good for his emotions and his stability more than anything.”

Victor Oladipo has been limited in his availability since arriving in Miami via a trade with the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season. He played in four games for the Heat that year before undergoing season-ending surgery for a quad injury. The following year, he only appeared in eight games as he made his return from surgery.

Despite that, Oladipo fired off a stern message before the season began directed to those who feel his career is over. He also took the time to go in depth about the frustrations of not being able to play.