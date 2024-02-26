On Sunday, the NBA handed out a slew of suspensions to the Miami Heat in response to a recent altercation that took place during Friday's road game vs the New Orleans Pelicans. Several Heat and Pelicans players got into it, an altercation that first started when Heat forward Kevin Love took a hard, but probably not dirty, foul on Pelicans' star Zion Williamson, which resulted in some shouting between the two teams.
On Sunday, the NBA announced that Heat star Jimmy Bulter and backup forward Nikola Jovic would be suspended for a game each for their role in the scuffle. Meanwhile, Miami backup center Thomas Bryant was handed a three-game suspension by the league.
It seems that no one is more surprised about that decision than Bryant himself.
“Thomas Bryant said he was trying to be peacemaker during Friday’s melee in New Orleans, and was surprised by his three-game suspension,” reported Heat insider Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Unless the league office has access to a different set of film than the rest of us, it wouldn't appear that Thomas Bryant did anything more egregious than anyone else on Friday evening.
In any case, the Heat went on to win that game, which went down to the wire, showing impressive poise despite the ejections, as well as an injury to shooting guard Tyler Herro down the stretch of the contest.
The Heat next take the floor on Monday vs the Sacramento Kings.