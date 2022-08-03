RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat

The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Sexton is currently at an impasse with the Cavs with regard to his contract extension. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Pat Riley and the Heat could emerge as a suitor for the 23-year-old, given their supposed interest in Sexton (h/t Dave Akerman of Heat Nation):

“I had kept hearing, ‘Pat Riley likes Collin Sexton. Pat Riley likes Sexton,’ from one person that I trust who knows things,” Fischer said.

One major hurdle stands in the way, though. Sexton reportedly wants $20 million per year in his new contract, and the Cavs have been unwilling to go this high. I don’t see how the Heat would be willing to pay this amount of money and take such a significant cap hit in order to land Collin Sexton.

It is also worth noting that the 6-foot-1 combo guard is a restricted free agent. This means that even if Miami decides to table an offer for him, the Cavs could always decide to match the offer sheet in order to keep Sexton in Cleveland.