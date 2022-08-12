RUMOR: Kyrie Irving-to-Heat trade showing signs of life amid Nets’ Kevin Durant saga

At the moment, it seems that Kyrie Irving is going to remain with the Brooklyn Nets beyond this summer. Previous reports suggest that the enigmatic point guard has been nothing but loyal to the team ever since he decided to opt into the final season of his current deal. And this is despite all the ongoing drama surrounding Kevin Durant and his demand to get traded.

Be that as it may, it’s still very much possible that the Nets eventually explore a potential trade for Kyrie. According to an unnamed Eastern Conference executive, Brooklyn could revisit this scenario if and when they are able to find a trade destination for KD. The Los Angeles Lakers still remain to be the favorites to land Irving, but the Miami Heat have also been identified as a potential landing spot (via Thomas Darro of heavy.com):

“If they’re resigned to losing KD, I don’t see why they would keep Kyrie in place, too,” the exec said. “You’d really have to get younger. They would have to look around and maybe revisit the Lakers stuff. The Heat, too, but the Lakers had a framework on a deal.”

Kyrie may be loyal to the Nets right now, but it isn’t surprising that the team doesn’t exactly feel the same way toward him. After all, he did bring them through quite a lot last season.

As for the Heat, they too have been linked to a swoop for Kevin Durant. It doesn’t sound like they have the necessary trade assets to make this deal work, though. Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, could be a more realistic target for Miami, who would get a tremendous upgrade in their backcourt if they were able to bring the highly-controversial All-Star to South Beach.