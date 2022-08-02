RUMOR: Heat linked to seven-time All-Star

The Miami Heat lost a major piece in free agency when PJ Tucker decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 37-year-old is no star, but there’s no denying that he was integral to Miami’s success last season.

At this point, the Heat are in the market for a replacement as they look to fill in their roster for the upcoming season. An anonymous league executive has now brought up the idea of the Heat possibly swooping in on seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, who currently still remains without a team (via Sean Deveney of heavy.com):

“Aldridge is 37 now, it would not be a surprise if he decided on retiring. But he still can score,” the executive said. “… Miami needs that one piece, that one big guy to push them over the top. Aldridge could take some of PJ Tucker’s minutes, though he is obviously not on the same level as a defender. But he can shoot it. Miami needs depth there. He’s not going to be a starter, but he can help.”

As the unnamed source said, retirement is also a real possibility for Aldridge at this point in his career. The five-time All-NBA big man is dealing with a concerning heart condition that actually forced him to retire abruptly last year. Aldridge was later cleared by his doctors to return to the NBA, and he signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets last summer.

Be that as it may, Aldridge, who played 47 games for the Nets last season averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 22.3 minutes per contest, seems to still have some gas left in the tank, and the Heat could potentially get him for cheap.