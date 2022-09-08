The reason Heat ‘make sense’ for Lakers star Russell Westbrook, per NBA exec

Russell Westbrook may be largely unwanted around the league as of the moment, but there is one team where NBA execs think he’ll fit in nicely: the Miami Heat.

The explosive guard is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, his future in LA remains in limbo amid the trade rumors surrounding him. Whatever happens and should he explore free agency, though, many execs and scouts believe that Miami is a great landing spot for him.

As an Eastern Conference exec told Ric Bucher of FOX Sports, “it makes sense” because “Miami believes they can rehabilitate anyone.”

Of course the Heat’s interest will depend on how Kyle Lowry will perform for the team in the upcoming season. Should the veteran playmaker continue to struggle and fail to help Miami compete for the title, there’s a good chance the South Beach franchise would consider and take a gamble on Russell Westbrook.

It’s not too long ago when Westbrook was still putting up monster triple-doubles, but with his impact on winning yet to be seen, many NBA analysts and experts have shared their pessimism about him finding a role in the league again if the Lakers trade him.

The 2022-23 season will certainly be crucial for Westbrook. Besides even if the Heat believe they can get him back to his old, dominant self, he has to prove first that he still has what it takes to compete for the championship at the highest level.