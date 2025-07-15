The Washington Commanders have a trio of players among the NFL’s best in quarterback Jayden Daniels, receiver Terry McLaurin, and lineman Laremy Tunsil. But they also have a surprise, making it four in that group, with their breakout star reaching the top five in ESPN’s rankings.

Among the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL, Frankie Luvu earned the No. 5 spot, according to espn.com.

Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, Zack Baun, and Nick Bolton slotted in front of Luvu.

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu gets high praise

Luvu, a product of Washington State, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent three years in New York before moving on to the Panthers in 2021. Luvu became a full-time starter in 2022. He totaled 125 tackles in 2023.

Last year, Luvu signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Commanders. And his first year turned heads across the NFL, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Luvu's first year as a Commander vaulted him into the top-10 conversation,” Fowler said. “He received a few votes last year but was largely a nonfactor in the voting. But this year, he appeared in the top five of many ballots. While some evaluators believe No. 5 is rich for Luvu, he earned the votes. And this is a composite ranking.”

Article Continues Below

One veteran NFL defensive coach said Luvu is a difference-maker.

“I have so much respect for him — he's been one of the best tone-setters in the NFL,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said. “His production over the last three years is as good as anyone.”

Another NFL defensive coach said Luvu brings many talents to the field.

“Versatile, playmaking in the run game, the pass game, and with pass rush,” an NFL coordinator said. “His play style is all over the tape.”

Luvu said last year that his career might have been even better if he had been with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn the whole time, according to commanderswire.com.

“I wish I was playing for Dan Quinn my whole seven years in the league,” Luvu said. “Dude is just a solid, solid coach: a solid, solid person, father. A mentor, every category that you think a “G” should be at, he always says that, ‘Be a G,' that's DQ. The moment he hopped on the phone with me and started chatting and telling me he can't wait for me to get to Washington. The dude is just amazing. All energy, high-energy dude, but it's real energy, there's nothing fake about it. The dude is legit.”