By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Published 20 hours ago



Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks called newly-hired head coach Jacque Vaughn “the catalyst” behind the team’s improved play over the last three games. After Vaughn took over as interim head coach for Steve Nash, the Nets claimed back-to-back road wins over the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets before dropping a heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Monday.

Marks emphasized the team’s improved atmosphere and hustle when speaking about the hire Wednesday:

“Personally, I like the way the team’s been playing. They’ve been competing at a high level. They’ve obviously rallied around each other, they’ve rallied around the coaching staff, they’ve rallied around JV,” Marks said. “He’s been the catalyst for that, so I’ve got to give him credit. I look at the camaraderie that the players have shown, they’re having fun, they’re enjoying each other, and they’re competing at a high level.”

Jacque Vaughn’s hire comes after initial reports said that Brooklyn had decided on suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as Nash’s successor. The development lost momentum over the weekend with Marc Stein reporting there were “strong voices” urging Nets owner Joe Tsai to back off his intention to hire the suspended coach. Marks declined to comment on the reports after the team announced Vaughn as head coach.

“Like all other searches we’ve ever done, whether it’s front office or coaching staff, it’s never appropriate to talk about who may or may not have been a candidate for this job,” the general manager said. “All I can tell you is there was an exhaustive search, we went through candidates, and I’ll leave it at that.”

“It became evident that we didn’t need to look elsewhere,” he continued. “In order for us not to pick JV we had to find somebody that was going to be more impressive and more of a fit for this group, and there wasn’t one.”

Vaughn served as head coach of the Orlando Magic for three seasons before joining Brooklyn’s staff as an assistant in 2016. The 47-year-old also served as Nets interim head coach for 10 games during the 2019-20 season following the firing of Kenny Atkinson. Vaughn was reportedly heavily considered before the team landed on Nash, something he joked about Wednesday following the Udoka rumors.

“I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of elections right now, but I’m ok with that,” Vaughn said. “I said to my wife I might have not been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it could all work out and off we go.”

Prior to his coaching career, Vaughn played 12 seasons in the NBA and spent two years with the Nets from 2004 to 2006. Vaughn said his longstanding connection to the franchise makes the promotion special.

“It means a lot. I played for this organization; I’ve been here seven years,” Vaughn shared. “Really been hopefully a loyal servant along the way. Now I get to serve in a different capacity and looking forward to it.”

“I think overall I’m pretty honest and transparent with the guys,” he continued. “I tell them I’m gonna coach them and love them at the same time, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. That’s been my approach and it’s gonna continue to be my approach.”