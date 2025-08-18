Brooklyn Nets guard Michael Porter Jr. has been very transparent since his trade from the Denver Nuggets. From Porter Jr. defending his brother’s honor amid a gambling scandal to trashing his former team’s practice facility, having only one court compared to the Nets’ extended facility, MPJ has opened up a lot about life in the NBA. This time, he tackled a myth about NBA players’ deteriorating effort.

Porter Jr. says not every NBA player is working to reach their full potential in a video that was posted to his YouTube page.

“Man, I think this was a myth for me coming in — something I believed — but I think it’s also a misconception that a lot of people believe: that everybody works really, really hard,” Porter Jr. said. “You have to be talented and gifted, and you do have to work hard to get here. But a lot of people don’t work on their game, don’t work on their bodies, don’t work on staying healthy. They don’t put the time into recovery as much as you would think.

“I have always been, as you know, super, super dedicated. I love to work hard. But I feel like that’s not the case for every NBA player. I was also forced into it due to my injury situation,” Porter Jr. added.

While some of the elite talents, such as Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, put in the work to extend their career, Porter Jr. says others are coasting.

“There are a lot of talented and gifted players — but not all are dedicated. That’s the misconception: that hard work is universal in the league. Now, you do have the dudes who are super dedicated. Like Bron — he’s been in the league 20 years, maybe more. His body… like, he’s a tremendous worker,” Porter Jr. said. “But then you’ve also got the dudes who are just chilling, for real. Especially once they get paid, you see some guys kind of chill out a little.”

Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. defends his brother amid gambling probe

Nets veteran Michael Porter Jr. spoke on a touchy topic regarding NBA players who are in trouble due to ties with sports gambling. Porter Jr.’s brother, Jontay Porter, was banned from the NBA in 2024 for his role in a gambling scheme.

Porter Jr. believes sports gambling will be an ongoing issue in the NBA.

“Obviously, my brother went through his situation. Malik Beasley’s going through a situation right now. Terry Rozier was in some hot water. But the whole sports gambling entity, it’s bad and it’s only gonna get worse.”

Porter Jr. will make his Nets debut in 2025-26.