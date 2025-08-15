Nearly two years after his release from the Detroit Pistons, former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes remains in search of an extended NBA opportunity. The French point guard has drawn interest from several EuroLeague clubs, but remains focused on signing with an NBA team, according to Gabriel Pantel-Jouve of BeBasket.

ASVEL Basket, who play in the LNB Elite in France, reportedly made Hayes “a good offer.” Prestigious EuroLeague clubs such as Real Madrid and Anadolu Efes have also made inquiries.

“Some clubs were keen to emulate the success of Théo Maledon, Killian Hayes' teammate from the 2001 generation, who relaunched his career by returning to ASVEL,” Pantel-Jouve wrote. “However, the Villeurbanne offer was not enough to convince Hayes, who was determined to remain in the North American circuit.”

Following his release from the Pistons midway through 2023-24, Hayes signed with the Brooklyn Nets last offseason.

Killian Hayes searching for NBA opportunity following stint with Nets

Killian Hayes made 18 appearances in the G League for the Long Island Nets, averaging 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.4 steals on 48/42/75 shooting splits. The Brooklyn Nets signed him to a 10-day contract midway through the season.

He made six NBA appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 42/38/83 shooting splits in 27.0 minutes per game. However, the Nets did not re-sign him following the conclusion of his 10-day.

Killian Hayes entered the league with intriguing tools as a 6-foot-5 point guard with above-average passing and defensive ability. However, his offensive struggles have held him back during his five seasons. The 24-year-old has shot 38.3 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from three over 216 NBA appearances.

Despite this, Hayes remains a candidate to join an NBA team on an Exhibit 10 contract during training camp. Should he be unable to land an NBA contract for the season, he should have substantial interest overseas.