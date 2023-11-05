Laila Edwards, a forward for the University of Wisconsin's Badgers, is poised to make history as the first African-American to skate for the U.S. Women's Senior National Hockey Team. The monumental occasion is set for the Rivalry Series against Canada, with the faceoff scheduled for Wednesday, Jon Morosi reported on Twitter.

History: @laila_edwards21 of @BadgerWHockey will become the first African-American to represent @usahockey on the Senior Women’s National Team, in Wednesday’s 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Rivalry Series. Broadcast is 9:30 pm ET on @NHLNetwork, at the home of the @ArizonaCoyotes and @SunDevilHockey. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 5, 2023

Edwards, standing tall at 6-foot-2, is already in her second season with the Badgers and has quickly become a prominent figure on the ice. Her first year highlighted her talent, with a stellar 27 points in 41 games that landed her on the WCHA All-Rookie Team, as reported by Ian Kennedy of The Hockey News . Before her time at Wisconsin, she shone internationally, garnering accolades such as MVP and Best Forward at the 2022 U-18 World Championships.

The significance of her achievement resonates beyond the rink, carrying weighty cultural implications. Laila Edwards has been open about the importance of representation in the sport, acknowledging the lack of Black role models within hockey. In a 2022 interview with The Hockey News, Edwards expressed the dual feelings of pride and responsibility that come with her barrier-breaking opportunity.

“It motivates me even more to think about that opportunity,” Edwards said. “Obviously I want to be a good role model for any young girl, especially people of color because they don’t have a lot of role models specific to them.”

Her reflection on the state of diversity in hockey also touched a bittersweet note.

“Having to possibly be the first Black woman on the national team is nice, but it’s also kind of sad if you think about it, because how long has that been around when the first person hasn’t happened yet?” she said.

Edwards' landmark inclusion on the team comes at a pivotal moment for the sport, as hockey grapples with the need for greater diversity and inclusion. Her presence on Team USA's roster not only challenges the status quo but also provides a beacon of inspiration for countless young athletes who have yet to see themselves reflected at the highest levels of their beloved sport.