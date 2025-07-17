For the Chicago Bears, the 2025 NFL offseason has been a chess match of acquisitions and draft picks aimed at fashioning a team capable of ending years of rebuilding. However, with new systems to learn and elevated expectations around every corner, the pressure will mount on certain players to step up immediately. For Bears fans and analysts alike, this training camp represents more than just conditioning. It's the proving ground for the franchise's future success.

Strategic Additions Set the Stage

This offseason, Chicago strategically bolstered critical areas by acquiring elite offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman. They were in addition to dependable veteran Jonah Jackson. Acquiring all of them was aimed at safeguarding quarterback Caleb Williams. These upgrades along the line should provide Williams with the protection necessary to excel at a top-tier level.

Additionally, the Bears added a dynamic new weapon in the passing game by selecting Luther Burden III in the second round at No. 39 overall. He is a talent considered worthy of a first-round pick. On the defensive side, questions linger about how much endurance Grady Jarrett has left as he enters his 11th season. His experience and skill, though, are expected to enhance the team’s run defense significantly.

Meanwhile, first-round pick Colston Loveland is poised to form a strong tight end tandem with Cole Kmet. That's a combination new coach Ben Johnson will likely emphasize, given his preference for deploying 12 personnel. Watch out for Bears offensive packages with one running back and two tight ends. Yes, the Bears’ rebuild will take time. That said, the 2025 season appears to be the point where these deliberate moves could start translating into real momentum.

Here we'll try to look at the Chicago Bears player who is under the most pressure as they enter the 2025 NFL season.

Training Camp: The Crucible Begins

The start of training camp is just around the corner. Sure, the preseason often feels like an unsatisfying appetizer to the NFL’s regular-season entrée. However, the July and August practices and roster battles remain critically important. For the Bears, playing under fresh offensive and defensive schemes calls for patience and precision. Players are expected to absorb new playbooks and systems. With roster cuts looming, the team will whittle their squad down to the initial 53-men roster by camp’s end. Everyone from offensive linemen to defensive backs will face the squeeze. However, some players will feel the heat more than others as they compete to secure or elevate their roles.

The Player Under Most Pressure: D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift should eat his Wheaties before he takes the field this training camp. The running back faces a pivotal moment in his career. Swift could be in line for a massive workload under head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. Recall that Johnson was formerly the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. He orchestrated a run-heavy system featuring two running backs. To wit, Jahmyr Gibbs played a prominent role both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield. Swift, with 237 career receptions for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns, fits perfectly into this dual-threat mold.

Swift isn’t a stranger to Johnson’s system, of course. He played under Johnson in 2022 before being traded from the Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles. That year, however, his impact was limited by injury. He missed three games, and he operated as the No. 2 back behind Jamaal Williams. Now atop the Bears’ running back depth chart, Swift faces high expectations. Reports unsurprisingly indicate Swift is preparing for a “heavy workload” in Chicago’s revamped offense.

High Stakes

The stakes are clear: Johnson will test Swift throughout training camp to affirm he can handle the lead role physically and mentally. If Swift misses time or fails to impress, the Bears are expected to explore adding another running back or expanding the role of Roschon Johnson. The latter could become a valuable complement or contingency option. Swift’s ability to stay healthy, embrace Johnson’s system, and shoulder a significant burden on offense is paramount. That's not just for his personal success but for the Bears’ hope of a breakthrough season.

Conclusion

The Bears’ 2025 training camp stands as a monumental phase in their ongoing rebuild. With new talent, revamped schemes, and heightened ambitions, every player must earn their keep in a competitive environment. Yet, few will face the sheer volume of pressure that D’Andre Swift carries. His versatility and health are vital to Ben Johnson’s vision. How Swift performs in the coming weeks may well define the trajectory of both his career and the Bears’ season.

As fans watch the practices unfold, many eyes will be on Swift to see if he can rise to the occasion and become the offensive linchpin the team so desperately needs. The stakes have never been higher.