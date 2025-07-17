Wisconsin football legend JJ Watt gave a powerful message to the 2025 Badgers team during a recent visit. Watt is one of the greatest defensive linemen ever, and he really began to gain his outstanding form in Madison. It all came together for the Pewaukee, Wisconsin native in 2010, where he was named a First-team All-American and won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to college football's defensive college football player of the year. That team ended up being co-Big Ten champions and went on to play in the Rose Bowl.

The Badgers went on to play in “The Granddaddy of Them All” for three consecutive years, marking a very successful era for the program. Those years, however, feel long gone right now. Luke Fickell, who is coming off a terrific tenure at Cincinnati, has struggled to gain his footing with Wisconsin football through two seasons. He now heads into a critical third year where the program needs to show some results. Getting an alumnus like Watt to speak to the team is undoubtedly an encouraging move, and the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year didn't mince words on what this program means to so many people.

 

Luke Fickell will have to navigate a daunting schedule to have a productive 2025 season

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, left, talks with head coach Luke Fickell during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Wisconsin football in 2025. The Badgers have two manageable nonconference matchups before paying a visit to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. Right after that game, Luke Fickell's team begins its Big Ten slate, which includes visits to Michigan, Oregon, and Indiana, as well as home clashes against Ohio State and Illinois. There's a chance all of those teams are ranked, with several of them being legit College Football Playoff contenders.

Former Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is expected to be the starter in Madison for the 2025 season. The quarterback position has been an area of concern for this program in recent years. If Edwards Jr. can turn this position into a strength, the Badgers have a chance to surprise a lot of people. Despite the tempered expectations nationally, Wisconsin football expects to see some significant progress from Luke Fickell and company. The pressure is slowly mounting on the third-year head coach, but it's always great for the vibes to have a legendary figure like JJ Watt around.

More NCAA Football News
image thumbnail
Auburn football wide receiver in hot water after arrestJosh Davis ·
Texas Longhorns linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. (37) runs out with his team as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Way-too-early SEC football power rankings for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Lee Corso on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.
Lee Corso gets emotional ESPYs tribute on big nightAbdullah Imran ·
Michigan football and head coach Sherrone Moore received "huge news" before the Oregon contest: A top 100 prospect offered by the Wolverines is visiting Saturday.
4-star DB explains flip from Baylor to Michigan footballScotty White ·
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) misses the trophy to celebrate 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium
Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood earns eye-opening JJ McCarthy comparisonScotty White ·
Oklahoma quaterback John Mateer speaks to the media during the University of Oklahoma Sooners football spring press conference in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March, 5, 2025.
Oklahoma football’s John Mateer gushes about Baker Mayfield comparisonsJosh Davis ·