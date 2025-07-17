Wisconsin football legend JJ Watt gave a powerful message to the 2025 Badgers team during a recent visit. Watt is one of the greatest defensive linemen ever, and he really began to gain his outstanding form in Madison. It all came together for the Pewaukee, Wisconsin native in 2010, where he was named a First-team All-American and won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to college football's defensive college football player of the year. That team ended up being co-Big Ten champions and went on to play in the Rose Bowl.

The Badgers went on to play in “The Granddaddy of Them All” for three consecutive years, marking a very successful era for the program. Those years, however, feel long gone right now. Luke Fickell, who is coming off a terrific tenure at Cincinnati, has struggled to gain his footing with Wisconsin football through two seasons. He now heads into a critical third year where the program needs to show some results. Getting an alumnus like Watt to speak to the team is undoubtedly an encouraging move, and the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year didn't mince words on what this program means to so many people.

“It matters what you do every single day—for yourself, for your team, for the entire state of Wisconsin.”@JJWatt x #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/leR8GaAeC5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luke Fickell will have to navigate a daunting schedule to have a productive 2025 season

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Wisconsin football in 2025. The Badgers have two manageable nonconference matchups before paying a visit to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. Right after that game, Luke Fickell's team begins its Big Ten slate, which includes visits to Michigan, Oregon, and Indiana, as well as home clashes against Ohio State and Illinois. There's a chance all of those teams are ranked, with several of them being legit College Football Playoff contenders.

Former Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is expected to be the starter in Madison for the 2025 season. The quarterback position has been an area of concern for this program in recent years. If Edwards Jr. can turn this position into a strength, the Badgers have a chance to surprise a lot of people. Despite the tempered expectations nationally, Wisconsin football expects to see some significant progress from Luke Fickell and company. The pressure is slowly mounting on the third-year head coach, but it's always great for the vibes to have a legendary figure like JJ Watt around.