In need for more Warps to roll for your favorite character? Check out the following Honkai Star Rail live Stellar Jade Redemption Codes here!

Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade Redemption Codes

You can claim all of these on this link. Make sure to have logged in at least once in the game. The quest “A Moment of Peace” is needed to unlock the in-game mail and claim the codes.

HSRGRANDOPEN1 – 100 Stellar Jade

HSRGRANDOPEN2 – 100 Stellar Jade

HSRGRANDOPEN3 – 100 Stellar Jade

These codes celebrate the long-awaited launch of Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now on iOS, Android, Windows PC, and Epic Games Store. A PlayStation version was announced to be in development, but with an unknown release date.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Honkai: Star Rail provides a vast universe abundant with distinctive cultures, landscapes, and scenery. It is full of rewards and secrets waiting to be explored.

You can experience the origin of the story in the Herta Space Station and then set sail to explore Jarilo-Ⅵ and the Xianzhou Luofu, two major destinations of your interstellar journey. Jarilo-Ⅵ has innumerable mysteries and dangers frozen beneath its snow caps awaiting further examination. The Xianzhou Luofu, the silkpunk flagship where inhabitants seem to have achieved immortality, foreshadows the upcoming expedition infused with Eastern fantasy.

The turn-based role playing game launched with a whole host of characters, with the first banner featuring Seele.

Event Warp "Butterfly on Swordtip" ▼ Event Duration

Official release – 2023/05/17 17:59 (server time) During the event, the drop rate of the limited 5-star character Seele (The Hunt: Quantum) will be significantly boosted.

Learn More: https://t.co/eX7OeA3VgC#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/nqcd2RwbkZ — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) April 25, 2023

The next character to be featured was revealed to be Jing Yuan.