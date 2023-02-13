The new title from HoYoverse, Honkai: Star Rail, has begun its final closed beta. Find out when its release date is, and which platforms it will be available on here.

Honkai: Star Rail Release Date – April 26th, 2023

Honkai: Star Rail has been revealed to be launching 2023 from an Apple ad in China. This also lines up with the fact that the game version that the final closed beta is on is version 0.9.0.

After the pre-registrations opened, the Apple App Store listing for the game showed that the expected release date is on April 26th, 2023. The community was quick to figure out the fact that April 26 lines up with March 7 on the lunar calendar, the latter date being significant due to a character being named March 7th in the game.

Note that neither of these two release dates have been confirmed by HoYoverse themselves, and the developer-publisher has yet to announce an official release date for their new title. According to them, while the release date is still pending, it will be “revealed soon.” This may come after the beta concludes, but even that doesn’t have an end date yet. The past run lasted for two weeks, but the Twitch drops suggest that it will last well into March.

Honkai: Star Rail Platforms

Currently, Honkai: Star Rail has pre-registrations open for Android and iOS on their respective app stores, as well as Windows and the Epic Games Store.

It is currently unknown whether the game will be made available on current- or next-gen consoles. While this is the case, a controller-friendly layout was found within the current final closed beta, so even if it may not be available on consoles on release, it may be somewhere down their pipeline.